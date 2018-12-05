Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office: Home inventories could help track down criminals

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) - Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputies want to make sure you make an inventory list of the belongings in your house in case they’re stolen. That way, they can track down whoever took it. The sheriff’s office has a 25 days of Christmas safety push happening now on social media.
One of those tips is to record what you have. They say it’s best to write down the serial numbers for all the valuables and gifts in your home like jewelry, TVs, or cameras.
You can also add your car to the list for the purpose of car insurance. They also recommend keeping your receipts. Taking pictures of everything helps with homeowners or renters insurance in case anything gets taken this Christmas.
“This is gonna help you in the future for insurance or if your home gets broken into and any of those items gets stolen," said Haley Wade, Public Information Officer for the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. "You have that documentation and those serial numbers to help us return that property to you,” added Wade.
The sheriff’s office says the 25 days of Christmas safety social media push started December 1 and runs through Christmas. After that, they’ll post New Year’s safety tips.
