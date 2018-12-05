Coroner: Holiday season can cause depression for some

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Christmas is just a few weeks away and though many in the community are looking forward to the holiday, there are some who dread the festive time of the year.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said suicide is never the answer and the holidays can bring a lot of depression for some people.
“Sometimes people are not able to get what they want for Christmas or able to provide for their family because they have lost their job or something then they commit suicide,” Fowler said.
Fowler said a lot of times, people feel that if they take themselves out of the world that it will better their family, but the coroner said it just brings more tragedy.
“The family, the kids want to know, was it my fault? Why did they do that? Especially if they don’t leave a note. Did I do something wrong? It leaves a lot of unanswered blank spaces in people’s lives,” says Fowler.
Fowler said for those struggling with depression there are resources for in the community.
“Find someone to talk to even if it is a pastor or a counselor, get some help because at the end of the day, we want you to see a new year coming in,” said Fowler.
Fowler said many people hold their depression in.
“If you hold it up and ball it in a lot of times it explodes and that is only way you think is out is that I need to commit suicide," Fowler said.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.