City of Albany reports 2 separate sewage spills

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A torrent of weekend rain is being blamed for the release of over a million gallons of sewage into a canal near Westover Boulevard on Sunday.
In a release Wednesday, the city reported that on Sunday, portions of Albany received between six and nine inches of rainfall, causing numerous drainage canals and ponds to overflow their banks.
Sanitary Sewer Lift Station 81, adjacent a large drainage canal in the 300 block of South Westover Boulevard was flooded by storm water when the canal overflowed, resulting in a total power loss and equipment failure at the station.
Because of the loss of the station through 2 p.m. on Monday, an estimated 1.2 million gallons of sewage flowed into the Percosin Canal system nearby.
As soon as the flood waters receded, work began to repair the flooded components and restore power. The station became fully functional Monday.
Another sewer overflow happened on Tuesday upstream of Lift Station 82 between 10:30 a.m. and 11:40 a.m., according to Albany officials.
The city said the overflow was because of “high flows and clogging of the pumps at the station.”
The City of Albany reported that about 17,640 gallons of sewage was discharged into the Percosin Canal system near the 2100 block of West Oakridge Drive.
As a precaution, the public is advised to avoid contact with water in the city canal for the next 30 days.
Officials said no Albany drinking water systems were affected.
