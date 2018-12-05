Blazers on track to make first undefeated season

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta State Blazers have been tearing through their schedule all season long, now holding a 12-0 record, with their potential first finals appearance since 2012.
The last time they were in the finals, it ended with the Blazers winning the national title, but with a 12-2 record.
VSU has the opportunity to win the national title of course and cap off a tremendous season, but they could also find their first perfect season in Blazers history.
As the Blazers get set to welcome number 11 ranked Notre Dame College this Saturday for the semifinal round of the playoffs, the moto remains the same, focus on the task at hand.
Kerwin Bell and the Blazers are blocking out all the noise and shifting their focus to Notre Dame.
“I think the big thing is what we started to talk about when we started playoffs," said Bell, "one of the big things that happens when you’re in playoffs, you start to look at seeding. You say oh i’m a one seed and he’s a eight seed. Well now it’s a one and a four. You start overlooking opponents because of seeding. It’s a final four. This teems got to recognize that we’re two weeks away, two wins away from winning a national championship let’s don’t underestimate anybody.”
The Blazers and Notre Dame College kickoff at Noon in Bazemore-Hyder stadium.
