Blazers on track to make first undefeated season

“I think the big thing is what we started to talk about when we started playoffs," said Bell, "one of the big things that happens when you’re in playoffs, you start to look at seeding. You say oh i’m a one seed and he’s a eight seed. Well now it’s a one and a four. You start overlooking opponents because of seeding. It’s a final four. This teems got to recognize that we’re two weeks away, two wins away from winning a national championship let’s don’t underestimate anybody.”