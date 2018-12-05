Albany police need your help finding missing woman

Charlie Mae Cross (Source: Albany Police Department's Facebook page)
By Krista Monk | December 5, 2018 at 6:28 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 6:28 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a woman who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

According to APD’s Facebook page, Charlie Mae Cross, 72, went missing from the 600 block of Hobson Street.

Police said she was reported missing around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said Cross is 5′2″, about 156 pounds and suffers from Alzheimer’s.

APD said Cross is driving a 2007 Honda CRV with the tag number PD54Q4.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Cross or knows where she is, is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

