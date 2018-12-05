Albany police issue warrants for woman accused of running another woman over

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department has issued warrants for a woman who witnesses say intentionally ran another woman over with her vehicle Friday evening.
According to Albany police, Shakerrah Bryant, 24, is wanted for aggravated assault and aggravated battery. This comes after Ni`Keieaaria Jones was run over in the 500 block of West Highland Avenue.
Officers arrived on the scene just after 7 p.m., according to a police report. Once there, officers said they found Jones laying on the side of the road, breathing but unresponsive. They also said there was blood coming from her head and “her legs were mangled.”
After officers taped off the scene, they began interviewing witnesses.
One witness told officers that Bryant ran Jones over on purpose. According to the witness, Bryant came to the area, began arguing with a man and then started arguing with Jones. The witness said that Bryant “began to act crazy” and tried to run everybody over and everyone started to run away. The witness said Jones fell down and Bryant ran her over and Jones was dragged down the road.
Another witness said Bryant slapped the man she initially started arguing with before arguing with Jones.
Both witnesses said Bryant didn’t slow down once Jones was released from the vehicle after being dragged down the street.
Both witnesses are related to Jones.
Jones was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Ni`Keieaaria’s mother, Tammy Jones, said she was taken to Macon for further treatment and is in critical condition. She also said that Ni`Keieaaria is scheduled to have her third surgery on Wednesday.
Police are looking for Bryant. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts or on this case is asked to call the Albany Police Department.
