Albany organization laces up to help DCSS students

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An Albany organization is teaming up with the Dougherty County School system to help children in need this holiday season.
The Heart organization every year gives out a new pair of tennis shoes and socks to children in need.
They send out a letter asking parents if their child needs a new pair of shoes for Christmas.
The Heart Organization was at Robert Harvey Elementary Wednesday sorting through the shoes getting them ready for distribution day next week.
Anne Johnson, The Heart Organization CEO, said she has been doing this since 2009 and it gives her such joy each year to give back to the community.
“We wanted to do something that was proactive to help children in the school system, to help our community so we saw there was a need for shoes and so that is what we started doing is purchasing the shoes," Johnson said.
They will hand out a total of 450 pairs of shoes and over 1,000 pairs of socks.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.