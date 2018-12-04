Tift Co. murder suspect facing additional charges

TIFT COUNTY, GA (WALB) - A homicide investigation is underway in Tift County after officials said a 25-year-old man was found dead.
Tift County deputies said they responded to an assault in the 200 block of Tifton Eldorado Road Saturday morning.
Kiole Walker, 25, was found dead.
Osario Brewton, 32, was arrested and charged with murder.
Brewton was charged with additional offenses, according to the Tift County Sheriff’s Office.
Additional charges included receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, cruelty to children, theft by receiving stolen property and felony aggravated assault.
Deputies said the arrest happened following a joint investigation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
WALB talked with neighbors who said shocking crimes like this don’t happen in their area.
“It’s really sad, something that happened like that, to somebody’s family or lose a loved one," said Bladimir Gutierrez, Tift county resident.
Neighbors said they heard the commotion but didn’t know what was going on.
“This morning when I woke up to go to work, I seen two big vans and a police car out there, but I really didn’t pay it no mind," said Gutierrez.
Tift County residents said suspected crimes are not common.
“It feels shocking to me that it happened here, close to my house, 3 houses down the street from me. Stuff like that doesn’t happen here,” said Gutierrez.
Residents said they were relieved to know the suspect was caught quickly.
“Now I know that there’s not a murderer out there, murderers walking out there free and trying to find something else to do,” said Gutierrez.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.