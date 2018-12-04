TEAM OF THE WEEK (12/3/18): Irwin County stifles top offense in state

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - Irwin county held Pelham to just 6 points this past Friday at Indian Field. The hornets previous low was 34. That’s a team of the week performance.
With the win, the Indians are headed to the state championship in A-public for the 4th time in 5 years.
Irwin County won 23-6 after leading 3-zip at the half in Ocilla.
The defense shut down a team that set the regular season record for points scored with over 500.
“We really respect coach (Dondrial) Pinkins and his staff because we watched them and they do a great job. We knew we had to make them huddle up and just keep them off the field, do the best we could to keep them off the field by having our offense on the field churning up drives. I thought we tackled pretty well too.”
Irwin County faces Clinch County December 11th at 10 am at Mercedes Benz Stadium for the A-Public GHSA state title.
