Residents recovering from flash flooding in Crisp County

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) - Many Crisp County flash flooding victims are out of their homes Monday night, specifically in the Creek Lake area where residents had to get in boats over the weekend to escape the fast-moving water around their homes.
We are told they’ve had problems with rising water in Creek Lake before, but looking at the before and after photos, residents said it’s never been this bad.
“Overwhelming, I don’t know how else to describe it. I’m just trying to decide what to do first,” said Janet Brubaker who lives in Creek Lake.
Monday, Brubaker removed the blocks from underneath her furniture after she thought they may be damaged.
“I spent most of my Sunday trying to get my furniture up on cinder blocks in case cause it was still rising, in case it came in the house. It was just inches from coming in the house,” she said.
Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said this is some of the worst flooding they’ve seen in years.
“I know that the rain amount that fell in such a short amount of time really reached some horrific number there and was catastrophic quickly for these people,” said Hancock.
Brubaker said she was in shock at how much water there was.
“When I got here I was walking through two and a half feet of water. Underneath the house everything went all the way up to the floorboards,” she said.
“At one time during that period it was raining 4.8 inches an hour rain rate so we realized we were in trouble,” said Sheriff Hancock.
He said it was widespread throughout the county, forcing people to get on boats to evacuate.
“As the hours went on, the water increased in its height so this whole area that we are looking at was anywhere from ankle to knee deep in water,” he said.
Sheriff Hancock wants to remind folks to check on your air conditioners and heaters going into this week, as well as other parts of your home for damage.
He said they are seeking assistance from GEMA on this matter and if you need assistance they ask that you call the Red Cross.
