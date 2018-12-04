Residents concerned with retention ponds flooding their homes

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Flooding is still a big concern for many south Georgia homeowners.
Some folks said water still surrounds some homes, and some of them were damaged by the flash floods.
WALB spoke with a homeowner who said the retention pond caused water to enter her home in the Ken Gardens area.
We do know the water has gone down tremendously within the last couple of days, but one resident who lives in the Ken Gardens community on Homewood Drive now has a small pond in her backyard.
Rita Rawlins said flood waters rose to more than three feet after a holding pond behind her home overflowed, damaging their swimming pool, camper, truck, and even things inside their home, which will now cost thousands of dollars to repair.
“This is the second time we have flooded in the fact that it doesn’t hold the water and so we are low and we are experiencing flooding twice and we have no help pumping it off. We’re having to do it ourselves,” said Rawlins.
Rawlins said since the storm, she’s been up every two hours trying to bring her home back to normal.
She said she had to purchase her own pump to remove the water after contacting the city about the overflowing retention pond.
The homeowner has lived in this home for 42 years and said this only happened one other time in her history of having the home.
Rawlins said she and her husband are furious because she feels her property is now destroyed due to the lack of preparation of holding ponds before severe weather.
“They break and when this one behind us breaks, we’re the ones who gets the water. We are low because everybody else is built up higher than we are and so this is a low point and then we get flooded,” said Rawlins.
City officials said typically they pump retention ponds before major storms, however, with the amount of rainfall in the short-time frame, the flooding was inevitable.
