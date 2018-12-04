One suspect in Moultrie attempted armed robbery dead

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - A suspect in a Moultrie attempted armed robbery died Tuesday, according to the Colquitt County coroner.
Coroner Verlyn Brock said Jaelon Powell, 19, died from gunshot wounds and was a suspect in the incident.
Powell was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, Brock said. His body will be taken to a crime lab Wednesday for an autopsy.
Moultrie investigators have not determined who shot Powell, nor named him a gunman in the incident.
WALB is trying to confirm more details in the incident.
A store employee was injured during a Tuesday predawn armed robbery attempt, according to officials.
Around 1 a.m., an armed robbery attempt happened at Susie Q on Highway 319.
Multiple gunshots were fired and two gunmen were involved.
Two store employees also were involved in the incident.
One worker was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.
The Moultrie Police Department is investigating the incident.
