One injured in Moultrie attempted armed robbery

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - A store employee was injured during a Tuesday predawn armed robbery attempt, according to officials.
Around 1 a.m., an armed robbery attempt happened at Susie Q on Highway 319.
Multiple gunshots were fired and two gunmen were involved.
Two store employees also were involved in the incident.
One worker was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.
The store is planning to reopen at 11 a.m.
The Moultrie Police Department is investigating the incident.
