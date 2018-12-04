NWS Tallahassee surveying area flood damage

WORTH CO., GA (WALB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee, Florida is surveying damage following recent severe weather.
NWS is determining whether or not there was a tornado and the possible strength if a tornado hit, said Parks Camp, NWS Tallahassee science and operations.
“We’ve taken a look at two areas today," Camp said. "Down in Omega to the south here a little bit and up here north of Sylvester, so kind of two areas were taking a look at where there was pretty concentrated areas of damage.”
Camp said surveying damage found “little paths in each area with trees down (and) lots of damage to irrigation systems out in the fields.”
“That kinda thing and also some roof damage to to mobile homes as well,” Camp added. "So all that pretty consistent with two fairly week tornadoes.”
The NWS official said an estimate for a possible tornado EF rating should be determined Tuesday.
