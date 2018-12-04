MCLB closes for Bush funeral

Marine Corps Logistics Base
December 4, 2018 at 1:44 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 1:44 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - In accordance with the President’s Executive Order to observe a National Day of Mourning for President George H. W. Bush on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, most federal employees at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany will be excused from work that day.

MCLB will continue to support a limited number of essential operations. The Commissary will be OPEN during normal operating hours, according to Communication Strategy Officer Colie Young.

The Navy Federal Credit Union, the Naval Branch Health Clinic and the Pharmacy will be OPEN during normal operating hours.

Various Marine Corps Community Services programs and facilities will observe the following hours:

OPEN:

Marine Corps Exchange – 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Subway – 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Daniels Fitness Center – 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Barber Shop – Normal Business Hours

Kelly's Dry Cleaners – Normal Business Hours

CLOSED:

Food and Hospitality

Town & Country Restaurant

Pin City Bar & Grill

Wings & More Cafe

OORAH Café

Officers’ Club

Information, Tickets & Tours

Child Development Center

Auto Skills Center

Outdoor Adventures

Lifelong Learning Center

Behavioral Health

Thomason Gym

