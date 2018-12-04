MCLB closes for Bush funeral

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - In accordance with the President’s Executive Order to observe a National Day of Mourning for President George H. W. Bush on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, most federal employees at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany will be excused from work that day.
MCLB will continue to support a limited number of essential operations. The Commissary will be OPEN during normal operating hours, according to Communication Strategy Officer Colie Young.
The Navy Federal Credit Union, the Naval Branch Health Clinic and the Pharmacy will be OPEN during normal operating hours.
Various Marine Corps Community Services programs and facilities will observe the following hours:
OPEN:
Marine Corps Exchange – 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Subway – 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Daniels Fitness Center – 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Barber Shop – Normal Business Hours
Kelly's Dry Cleaners – Normal Business Hours
CLOSED:
Food and Hospitality
Town & Country Restaurant
Pin City Bar & Grill
Wings & More Cafe
OORAH Café
Officers’ Club
Information, Tickets & Tours
Child Development Center
Auto Skills Center
Outdoor Adventures
Lifelong Learning Center
Behavioral Health
Thomason Gym
