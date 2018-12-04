Lowndes Co. school bus involved in accident

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - A Lowndes County Schools bus was involved in an accident Tuesday morning, according to school officials.
The accident happened near Boring Pond Road.
A jeep crossed the center lane and hit the school bus, officials said.
The driver of the Jeep was taken to South Georgia Medical Center with injuries.
The bus driver did not have injuries or was at fault, a Lowndes County Schools spokesperson said.
“Our thoughts are with that driver,” the spokesperson said.
