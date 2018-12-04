Looking to get home repairs? Know how to avoid fraud contractors

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - FEMA wants to warn everyone about scammers looking to cash in on your misfortune.
Several people in Southwest Georgia either have gotten or will be getting repairs made to their homes after Hurricane Michael and strong storms hit the area.
Patrick Boland with FEMA media relations said that you need to be cautions about who you hire and pay to do work on your home.
Boland said when deciding on a contractor, you should make sure they are licensed. He said many people will come in after a disaster and scam people into thinking they are a contractor when they are not.
You can verify a contractor is licensed on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website. Below are links to the two types of licensee searches:
Boland said his biggest concern with contract scammers is with the elderly.
“If a contractor approaches an elderly family for example to do repairs on their property, make sure that it is a licensed contractor, someone who is known in the community and registered with the building department in the town you live in. You want to protect people. You don’t want them be taken advantage of,” said Boland.
Boland wants to make sure that everyone in the community knows that FEMA will be staying in Georgia as long as it needs to.
