2 injured in Coffee Co. shooting, GBI investigating

COFFEE CO., GA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now investigating after two men were injured in a shooting in Coffee County early Tuesday morning.
According to the GBI, Kenneth Powell Jr., 31, and Melvin Robinson Jr., 32, are recovering from gunshot wounds.
The GBI said The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report that gunshots were heard in the are of Spring Oak Street and Poplar Street around 3:50 a.m.
When deputies arrived, they found both Powell and Robinson suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the GBI. Both men were taken by EMS to Coffee Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The GBI said Powell was later taken to Shands Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida.
Anyone who may have any information on this shooting is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI at (912) 389-4103.
