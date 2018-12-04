EMA town hall helps public prepare ahead of storm

TIFT CO., GA (WALB) - Tift County representatives said they want to make sure everyone in their county affected by Hurricane Michael are utilizing the resources available before its too late.
Tift County Emergency Management held three town hall sessions Monday to inform the public on the FEMA process, insurance, and on the importance of mitigation.
The last day to register for disaster assistance is December 13.
The goal of these sessions was to steer folks away from relying on government assistance in future storms, and to prepare them before
“This is our first individual assistance declaration since 2009 so the government is not always granted to come in and offer that assistance so we’re trying to get people to have that information so they can become more self-reliant and less dependent on the government,” said Tift County EMA director Vickie Hickman.
She also pushed for folks to take in the mitigation tactics to prepare for storms like purchasing generators, acknowledging scams, and cutting back trees before hand.
