Dawson City Council likely to discuss arrested city manager

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dawson City Manager Barney Parnacott was still in jail Monday night, charged with aggravated sodomy.
The Dawson City Council will meet Tuesday night.
Dawson City Attorney Tommy Coleman said council members will likely want to discuss Parnacott’s arrest, but will not be able to fire him on Tuesday.
Coleman said that the Dawson City Charter says the city manager does not hold an at will job.
In order to fire him, council members would have to state a cause for firing and an arrest is not enough, it would have to be a conviction.
The council would have to give the employee notice and a chance to be heard. Then, an impartial attorney has to hear the arguments.
So, even though Barney Parnacott has been arrested, council members have to follow a process if they decide they would like to fire him.
“So it’s not just a matter that he could be removed if that was their decision immediately,” said Coleman. “You have to have cause. At this point all you have is an accusation.”
Coleman said neither he nor city council officials have received any information from the GBI about Parnacott’s arrest.
Coleman said it is likely that the council may go into an executive session during Tuesday’s council meeting. But he wanted to assure Dawson residents that the city will have no trouble moving forward in it’s duties.
WALB spoke with Barney Parnacott’s attorney, T. Gamble Monday afternoon. He said they are still waiting for a bond hearing to be set up, but they have no statement to make at this time.
