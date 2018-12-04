Casa Tapatia to close after 12 years

Casa Tapatia will close Dec. 8. (Source: Casa Tapatia Facebook)
By Jordan Barela | December 4, 2018 at 2:55 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 3:02 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - After 12 years in Albany, Casa Tapatia will close its doors, the restaurant posted to its Facebook page.

The restaurant will close Dec. 8

For almost 12 years, Casa Tapatia has been serving Mexican Food in Albany, GA. We have made many meals and friendships...

“We have made many meals and friendships throughout these years,” General Manager Natalia Rodriguez posted. “With a heavy heart we are announcing our closing, Saturday, December 8, 2018, will be the last day our door will be open to our customers.”

Rodriguez thanked all the restaurant’s customers and “we will truly miss Albany, Georgia.”

