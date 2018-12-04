Casa Tapatia to close after 12 years

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - After 12 years in Albany, Casa Tapatia will close its doors, the restaurant posted to its Facebook page.
The restaurant will close Dec. 8
“We have made many meals and friendships throughout these years,” General Manager Natalia Rodriguez posted. “With a heavy heart we are announcing our closing, Saturday, December 8, 2018, will be the last day our door will be open to our customers.”
Rodriguez thanked all the restaurant’s customers and “we will truly miss Albany, Georgia.”
