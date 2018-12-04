Asian shares fall, dollar slips after US-China tariffs truce

U.S-CHINA TRUCE: On Saturday, a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended with a verbal agreement to hold off on further tariffs for at least 90 days. Trump was set to raise tariffs from 10 to 25 percent on $200 billion in Chinese goods, starting Jan. 1. In return, the White House said Xi will buy a "very substantial amount" of U.S. agricultural, energy and industrial products. On Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that the leaders had detailed conversations on 142 items and will need to turn those pointers into a "real agreement" in the coming months. This includes tariffs on U.S. auto imports, which China raised from 10 to 40 percent in July. Trump tweeted that China has agreed to "reduce and remove" these, without elaborating on the timeline and conditions.