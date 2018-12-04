Arlington reports another sewer spill

ARLINGTON, GA (WALB) - On December 2, 2018 due to heavy rain that poured as much as 10″ of rain in parts of Southwest Georgia, the City of Arlington discovered that five manholes overflowed.
The sewer overflow locations were at Highland Avenue & Park, Woodvalley & Pioneer Road, Woodvalley Road & Cedar, the Lift Station on Woodvalley Road at City Pond and at Woodvalley Street, near the outside fence.
This is considered to be a major spill as defined by the City’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit, given the estimated flows of the discharge will likely exceed 10,000 gallons during this period, with elevated groundwater levels and surface waters likely infiltrating into the City’s sanitary sewerage collection system.
This was a result of excessive rain from November 30 to December 2, and was cleaned up.
The City is monitoring this situation and is performing all water quality monitoring and public notification reporting requirements, as required by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division and City’s NPDES Permit.
The affected streams are Perry Creek and Spring Creek, city officials said in a release.
