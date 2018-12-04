Albany street closes for repair

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The City of Albany announced Tuesday that Swift Street will undergo repair, and needs to be closed briefly.
The Georgia & Florida Railroad Crossing on Swift Street between East Residence Avenue and East Tift Avenue is affected, according to City Engineer Bruce Maples.
The work happens Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 8 :00 A.M. and is set to conclude Friday, December 7, 2018.
To ensure safety for the railroad work crews and expedite the implementation of the improvements, the entire roadway will be closed to traffic preventing all north-south travel on Swift Street in this area.
During this time, motorists will need to plan their trip using alternate routes and expect increased travel times.
