Woman’s body found in Thomasville ditch

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found in a ditch early Sunday morning.
According to police, Tatrika Roberts, 40, was found around 12:15 a.m. in a three to four foot deep ditch next to a drainage pipe in the 100 block of Green Street.
Investigators believe she had been swept off of her feet by the strong flooding.
Officers said no trauma was visible.
Police are investigating this as an accidental drowning.
An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
