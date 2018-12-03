Weekend rain causes sewage spill in Valdosta

Withlacoochee River Wastewater Treatment Plant (Source: WALB)
By Krista Monk | December 3, 2018 at 5:42 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 5:42 PM

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The City of Valdosta announced the heavy rain during weekend storms led to a sewage spill at the Withlacoochee plant Sunday evening.

According to city officials, the Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant identified a sewage spill around 6 p.m.

The city said the plant has a “normal average daily flow of 3.5 million gallons (MG), this past weekend, the influent flow peaked at more than 32 MG—ten times the normal rate.”

Officials said the overflow spilled into a nearby waterway and onto plant property, which is located over one and a half miles from the banks of the Withlacoochee River.

According to the city, the spill was caused by the large amounts of rainfall received within a 24-hour period, which resulted in storm water infiltration and inflow entering the sanitary sewer system and exceeding the capacity of the system.

Sewer spills are not acceptable at any time. It has been the city’s top priority to prevent them all through the construction of the new WWTP and the Force Main, as well as the Lift Station Rehab Program, Smoke Testing Program, Annual Manhole Rehab Program, and the ongoing River Sampling Program that tests waters before, during and after major rain events.
Valdosta Public Information Officer Ashlyn Becton

The city said it will not be able to get an accurate number of gallons spilled until the water recedes.

