Weekend rain causes sewage spill in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The City of Valdosta announced the heavy rain during weekend storms led to a sewage spill at the Withlacoochee plant Sunday evening.
According to city officials, the Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant identified a sewage spill around 6 p.m.
The city said the plant has a “normal average daily flow of 3.5 million gallons (MG), this past weekend, the influent flow peaked at more than 32 MG—ten times the normal rate.”
Officials said the overflow spilled into a nearby waterway and onto plant property, which is located over one and a half miles from the banks of the Withlacoochee River.
According to the city, the spill was caused by the large amounts of rainfall received within a 24-hour period, which resulted in storm water infiltration and inflow entering the sanitary sewer system and exceeding the capacity of the system.
The city said it will not be able to get an accurate number of gallons spilled until the water recedes.
