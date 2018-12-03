Verdict reached in Calhoun Co. prison killing

MORGAN, GA (WALB) - A jury has reached a verdict in a killing that took place in Calhoun State Prison.
Undrea Burley and Wesley Adams were found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault and gang activity.
Burley and Adams were sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Demetrius Smith was found not guilty.
Adams, Smith and Burley were all charged with gang activity, felony murder and aggravated assault in the case.
Two people have actually been detained during this trial for throwing gang signs and taking cell phone video inside the courtroom, according to Joe Mulholland, South Georgia District Attorney. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating those two detained.
Inmate Joshua Brooks was attacked and found dead in his cell with blunt force trauma to the head, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Prosecutors said the two people detained are from out of town and are concerned they may have been trying to influence the trial or witnesses.
A corrections officer was also charged in connection to Brooks' death in 2016.
WALB previously reported Shakera Burns was arrested and charged in Brooks' murder.
Mulholland said Burns is awaiting trial and her exact charge is unclear.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.