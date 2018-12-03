Valdosta Christmas parade rescheduled

"I want to thank the parade committee for considering my request to reschedule the parade. The annual Christmas Parade is a staple in the community. It is a time to come together and kick off the holiday season. Many groups spend weeks, if not months preparing their floats and we want all of their hard work to be seen,” said City Manager Mark Barber. “We hope it will still be a fun time for the Valdosta/Lowndes County Community.”