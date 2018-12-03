Update: Wilcox Co. manhunt suspect caught

Law enforcement is searching for Joel Brown in Wilcox County. (Source: Wilcox County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Emileigh Forrester | November 30, 2018 at 6:28 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 2:19 PM

WILCOX CO., GA (WALB) - A manhunt suspect was captured in Wilcox County, the sheriff’s office posted to it’s Facebook page.

Joel Brown, the subject of the manhunt, was caught and arrested on Dec. 1, around 8:30 p.m.

Brown was trying to escape from the Pitts area, the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office posted.

A fugitive from Tennessee, Brown was wanted for burglary, entering auto and felony theft, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office tried to execute a search warrant around 4:30 p.m. Friday, and investigators said Brown ran through the woods.

Georgia State Patrol and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office aided in the search through the woods.

