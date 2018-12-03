UPDATE: Valdosta murder suspect in custody

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) asked the public for tips from anyone who may know the whereabouts of a murder suspect, and Monday morning, they told WALB that the man they wanted, 23-year-old Ian Rashad Henry, was in custody in Melbourne, Florida.
Henry was wanted for the murder of 40-year-old Stephen Styles of Quitman.
Early last week, we told you about a shooting that took place in Blanton Common Apartments that left a man dead.
VPD issued a warrant for Henry’s arrest but wan’t able to locate him.
We spoke to the chief of police about why it is so important to get the suspect off the streets.
“This is a horrible offense. It really is, and he is an armed and dangerous criminal. The sooner we get him off the streets, the less chance he has to hurt anyone else," said Leslie Manahan, Interim Valdosta Chief of Police.
VPD is reporting that two knew each other but the motive is expected to have been robbery related.
If anyone has any information about this case, they are asked to call E911.
