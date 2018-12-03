Storm causes Albany business to temporarily close

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - High wind speeds ripped through our area last night causing one local business to have to temporarily relocate because of the damage.
There are multiple businesses inside the plaza but I’m told that majority of the damage happened to the exterior of the building.
The Dance Company owner tells us she’s grateful, because it could’ve been much worse.
Bricks blown from the side of the building, and signs shifted from their foundation.
“We were not expecting this damage and so for me that’s what made it so devastating because I was not prepared for this,” said Lani Milling, The Dance Company
She breaks down the damage done to her business from last nights storm.
“We got the phone call at 2:00 this morning from the alarm company that there had a been a glass break. I knew immediately that there was some damage,” she said.
But it wasn’t until Sunday when she saw it for herself.
“When I got here during daylight, and I saw the devastation, there were tears," she said. “Mine of course was hit the hardest. Here on the corner you can see where the bricks are separated and we’ve got some structural damage.”
Her landlord tells her it isn’t a total loss but she is expecting it to be a while before they reopen.
“Maybe in the middle of the night we thought it was a total loss, but now that we are in here getting our hands on everything, and looking around we are seeing that we are so fortunate to have recovered what we recovered today,” she explained.
On the inside of the building you can see cracks in the ceiling and where the water came inside.
“For most of us here in this strip, we’ve got water damage at the front of our units,” said Milling.
She tells us though it will take months before they reopen at this location, she is grateful for what they did recover.
"We just want everyone to know that we are going to be here, we are not closing our doors, we are dance company strong and we will be reopening.
Now they haven’t given information as to where they will temporarily relocate but I’m told that information will be available soon.
You can follow the dance company’s social media for updates on the business:
Facebook: The Dance Company
Instagram: The Dance Company
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.