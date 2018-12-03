School closures for GHSA football state championships in ATL

(WALB) - Five South Georgia football teams earned a bid to play in the Georgia High School Association football state championships.
Because of Atlanta United pushing the games from Friday/Saturday to Tuesday/Wednesday, schools are being forced to adjust their schedules to accommodate for travel to and from the Mercedes Benz Stadium.
All games are at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Here are the confirmed adjustments and the following school closures:
Colquitt County will play Milton for the 7A state championship Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.
- Colquitt County Schools are closed Dec. 12 and 13.
Lee County will play Northside, Warner Robins for the 6A state championship Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.
- Lee County Schools will begin at normal hours at 8 a.m. and dismiss at noon Dec. 11.
Bainbridge will play Warner Robins for the 5A state championship Dec. 11 at 4:30 p.m.
Irwin County will play Clinch County for the A-Public state championship Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.
- Irwin County Schools will dismiss early Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m. and are out Dec. 11.
