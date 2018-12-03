Pedestrian killed in Worth Co. accident

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - A 59-year-old man was struck by a car and later died in Sylvester Saturday, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Roy Roosevelt James Sr. was lying in the road at the intersection of the Cordele Highway and MLK Jr. Drive, when he was struck by a car, GSP said.
One driver that was headed south swerved to miss James, and a vehicle following behind struck the victim.
Both drivers, along with a nearby Worth County deputy, stopped to help the victim.
James later died at the hospital, according to GSP.
No charges will be filed in the incident.
