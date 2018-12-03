NHL Board of Governors to vote on Seattle expansion

"It's a big city now. It's a relatively wealthy place. There's an awful lot going on between Boeing and the whole computer industry and all the rest of that stuff," NHL Players' Association executive director Don Fehr said. "It nests very nicely with the teams that are already in the Pacific Northwest. And it gives us 32, which gives us the balance that you would want. In addition to that, when you're looking at markets, if you really want to be a North American league, you want to be in the markets that matter when you can figure out a way to do it, and Seattle is certainly one of those."