Lee County issues new road advisory

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Lee Co. government released a list of roads and areas that have been closed or impaired by recent flooding. They ask that citizens please use caution while traveling in these areas, and that Lee County citizens be patient while road crews are working to fix the roadways.
Road Closures
Cook Rd
400 block of Creekside Place
Turner Road – washout
Water over Road
Ledo Road
Forrester Parkway
Middle Road
Lovers Lane Road
Old Leesburg Road between Cedric Street and Winding Way Road
Eagle Pond Road
Dirt Part of Flowing Well Road
North Doublegate Drive from Hampton Road to Danbury Lane
Joe Toole Drive
Lower part of North Hampton Road
Hartsfield Road
Sneed Road
Ambleside Drive
Hawkstead Drive
Stoney Road
Bowers Rd
Higher addresses of Creekside Drive
Holly Plantation
Hurricane Michael Storm Debris
Roadside storm debris pickup has been halted due to the weather conditions and flooding. The public and the media will be notified when debris pickup has resumed. Stroud Road and Tower Place Lane debris drop-off sites are closed to the public due to weather conditions.
