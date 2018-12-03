Lee County issues new road advisory

By Madison McClung | December 3, 2018 at 11:15 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 11:17 AM

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - Lee Co. government released a list of roads and areas that have been closed or impaired by recent flooding. They ask that citizens please use caution while traveling in these areas, and that Lee County citizens be patient while road crews are working to fix the roadways.

Road Closures

Cook Rd

400 block of Creekside Place

Turner Road – washout

Water over Road

Ledo Road

Forrester Parkway

Middle Road

Lovers Lane Road

Old Leesburg Road between Cedric Street and Winding Way Road

Eagle Pond Road

Dirt Part of Flowing Well Road

North Doublegate Drive from Hampton Road to Danbury Lane

Joe Toole Drive

Lower part of North Hampton Road

Hartsfield Road

Sneed Road

Ambleside Drive

Hawkstead Drive

Stoney Road

Bowers Rd

Higher addresses of Creekside Drive

Holly Plantation

Hurricane Michael Storm Debris

Roadside storm debris pickup has been halted due to the weather conditions and flooding. The public and the media will be notified when debris pickup has resumed. Stroud Road and Tower Place Lane debris drop-off sites are closed to the public due to weather conditions.

