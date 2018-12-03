Jury deliberates prison killing

MORGAN, GA (WALB) - A jury is now deliberating in a Calhoun County murder trial.
Three men are accused of murdering a prison inmate in 2016. Wesley Adams, Demetrius Smith, and Undrea Burley are all charged with gang activity, felony murder, and aggravated assault, in that case.
Two people have actually been detained during this trial for throwing gang signs and taking cell phone video inside the courtroom, according to South GA District Atorney Joe Mulholland.
The murder happened at Calhoun State Prison, when inmate Joshua Brooks was attacked. He was found dead in his cell and the GBI said he had blunt force trauma to the head.
Prosecutors tell us the two people detained are from out of town. They’re concerned they may have been trying to influence the trial or witnesses. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating those two detained.
A corrections officer was also charged in connection to Brooks' death in 2016.
At the time, WALB reported that Shakera Burns was arrested and charged in Joshua Brooks' murder.
District Attorney Mulholland tells us Burns is awaiting trial now. Her exact charge is unclear.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.