Hurricane Michael swept away bride’s home - but not her wedding. She tied the knot on her home’s slab

MEXICO BEACH, FL (WMBB/CNN) - It’s a happy wedding at home or at least where the home used to be.
The recent wedding of a police officer and a firefighter took place on the slab where the bride’s house used to be before it was lost to Hurricane Michael.
From the day she got engaged, Brittany Medina knew she wouldn't be a traditional bride.
"I'm not the girly girl. I cannot wear heels," she said. "I'm surprised I even have on a dress because it doesn't happen."
She expected marrying her firefighter love, Ben Farhan, would be emotional but didn't expect so many tears before the big day.
Her home was washed into the Gulf of Mexico by Hurricane Michael’s storm surge.
“Of course it was gone, I mean literally just gone,” Medina said.
A police officer, Medina got to work. “She kept just like a trooper,” Mexico Beach Police Sgt. Alex Foster said.
“Working crazy hours, I mean around the clock, I had no time to wallow in self-pity,” Medina said.
She kept working while trying to plan her wedding and knew exactly where to tie the knot in just three weeks.
"The only thing I cared about, get married on the slab," Medina said. "I'm amazed at how fast it came together, cleaning it off, beating down nails, cutting up boards," she said.
The place she used to call home became the place she and Farhan would say “I do.”
Now they’re a team, a family ready to start a new chapter.
"We're starting over. This is our new life. This is our new normal. Whatever happens next is just all for the better,” Medina said.
