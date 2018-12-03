High water levels remain after severe weather during weekend

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The flash flood event lead to some evacuations in Albany after water surrounded homes. The water was so deep on some streets that cars were submerged, and flooded streets still a concern Monday morning.
One of the worst areas is Ken Gardens Road.
Although the string of storms took place this weekend, this area is still under water, making it difficult for some folks to leave their homes.
A man who had his car completely submerged in water tells us he was leaving a friend’s home Saturday night and thought the road was passable when he got stranded. Luckily he got out safely.
Overnight Sunday, Albany Fire and Rescue evacuated people from their homes where the water got so high.
Neighbors tell us the pond in Ken Gardens Park overflowed. They said they’ve had concerns about this in the past.
WALB Meteorologist Chris Zelman said that his area of Lee County got 8" of rain in 24 hours, and some areas of the Metro Albany area absorbed at least 10" of rain in the same time.
Here is Monday morning's weather forecast from WALB's Chris Zelman-
Showers slowly shift southeast through the day. Drier and colder air takes over mid-week. Our next rain arrives Saturday evening. The low should track to our south, keeping us away from a severe threat. The rain will be chilly and totals range 1 to 3 inches. Much colder air follows with the possibility of snow early next week in north Georgia.
Albany Police released a list of several roads that had water over them. We checked overnight and they have not updated that list.
Yesterday we were told almost 30 roads were impacted.
Roads like Whispering Pines Road, Dawson Road, Quail Run Drive, and Homewood Drive were some of the roads either shut down or affected.
Monday morning, we’re learning the 800 block of Mudcreek is impassable.
Right now, we are still waiting on an updated list from the City of Albany on the roads that are still covered with flood waters.
As soon as we find out more, we’ll be sure to keep you up to date.
