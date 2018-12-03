English couple thanks NYC police for finding lost ring

In this Nov. 30, 2018 image taken from surveillance video provided by the New York City Police Department, a man tries to see the engagement ring that he dropped down a utility grate on New York's Times Square. The New York City Police Department says the man was proposing to his girlfriend just before midnight Friday when he dropped the ring and it fell about eight feet down the utility grate. Police were initially unable to locate the ring Friday night but found it on Saturday morning. The couple did not provide their contact information but the NYPD would like to reunite them with the ring. (NYPD via AP)