Drier, colder air is on the way

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Showers possible in our southeastern communities through early evening. We’ll continue to see clearing from west to east throughout the day. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 40s. A dry and cool stretch starts Tuesday and continues through Friday. Mostly sunny to sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s pushing 60 degrees. Rain is looking likely for the area by Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances extend into Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s. A slight rain chance continues for next Monday with highs near 50 degrees