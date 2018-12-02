Tifton officials cancel Hometown Christmas Celebration for citizens’ safety

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - The Hometown Holidays Christmas celebration in Tifton was cancelled this weekend, but no need to be alarmed, city officials say they did it to keep you safe. The stormy weather that was expected this weekend caused organizers to put the celebration off for now.
City officials say strong winds and heavy rain would've been no good for people looking to have fun and celebrate.
City councilman Johnny Terrell says the mayor and the city was looking out for residents in the city.
“We didn’t want the people out in the streets cause there’s a lot of stuff on floats that could float around and damage you," said Terrell.
Organizers say they will make an announcement if the event will be rescheduled at a later date.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.