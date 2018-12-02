Sheriff’s office investigating reported Tift county murder

TIFT COUNTY, GA (WALB) - A murder investigation happening right now in Tift county after officials say they found a 25 year old man dead. WALB News 10 talked with neighbors who say shocking crimes like this don’t happen in their area.
“It’s really sad, something that happened like that, to somebody’s family or lose a loved one," said Bladimir Gutierrez, Tift county resident.
Saturday morning Tift county deputies say they reported to an assault in the 200 block of Tifton Eldorado Rd.
They found 25-year-old Kiole Walker dead. Neighbors say they heard the commotion but didn’t know what was going on.
“This morning when I woke up to go to work, I seen two big vans and a police car out there, but I really didn’t pay it no mind," said Gutierrez.
Deputies say a joint investigation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation led to the arrest of 32-year-old Osario Brewton from Tift county. People in Tift county say suspected crimes are not common.
“It feels shocking to me that it happened here, close to my house, 3 houses down the street from me. Stuff like that doesn’t happen here,” said Gutierrez.
Brewton has since been arrested and charged with murder. Residents are relieved to know the suspect was caught quickly.
“Now I know that there’s not a murderer out there, murderers walking out there free and trying to find something else to do,” said Gutierrez.
Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.
