List of flooded roadways and traffic light outages

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Severe weather and heavy rain have brought street flooding and power outages to Southwest Georgia. Here are the following flooded roads and traffic light outages.
Flooded Roads:
Albany:
- 600-block of Gable Road
- 1900-block of Homewood Drive
- 2400-block of Dawson Road
- 2700-block of Quail Run Drive
- 2500-block of West Alberson Drive
- 3200-block of Fernridge Drive
- 2500-block of Wexford
- 1300-block of Whispering Pines Road
- 1000-block of Spring Hill Drive
- 400-block of Baldwin
- 700-block of Meadowlark Drive
- 4900-block of Holly Hill Road
- West 2nd Ave and Eugemar Drive
- Whispering Pines Road and Nottingham Way
- Whispering Pines Road and Dawson Road
- 1600-block of Ken Garden Road
- Whispering Pines Road and Kingstown Court
- 1200-block of North Westover Boulevard
- 2500-block of Brookhaven Court
- 1900-block of Mcintosh Road
- 2700-block of Michael Road
- 300-block of Edgewood Lane
- 100-block of North Henson Drive
- 2000-block of West Broad Avenue
- 10th Avenue and Argonne Drive
- 37000-block of Hidden Hill Court
- Acker Drive and Kenworth Drive
- 2600-block of Cross Bow Court
Lee County:
- Parts of Ledo Road
Traffic light outages:
- Dawson Road and North Westover Boulevard
- Stuart Avenue and Dawson Road
- Meredyth Drive and Dawson Road
- Dawson Road and Westgate Drive
- Turner Field Road and Clark Avenue
- Rosebrier Avenue and East Oglethorpe Boulevard
- Gillionville and North Magnolia
- Liberty and Holly Drive
- North Westover and Old Dawson Road
- South Mock Road and East Oglethorpe Boulevard
- 500 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard
- Palmyra Road and 8th Avenue
- Liberty Express and Moultrie Road
- Fern Ridge and Greystone
