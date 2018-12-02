List of flooded roadways and traffic light outages

Ledo Road flooded after Severe Storms push through Southwest Georgia.
December 2, 2018 at 10:38 AM EST - Updated December 2 at 11:08 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Severe weather and heavy rain have brought street flooding and power outages to Southwest Georgia. Here are the following flooded roads and traffic light outages.

Flooded Roads:

Albany:

  • 600-block of Gable Road
  • 1900-block of Homewood Drive
  • 2400-block of Dawson Road
  • 2700-block of Quail Run Drive
  • 2500-block of West Alberson Drive
  • 3200-block of Fernridge Drive
  • 2500-block of Wexford
  • 1300-block of Whispering Pines Road
  • 1000-block of Spring Hill Drive
  • 400-block of Baldwin
  • 700-block of Meadowlark Drive
  • 4900-block of Holly Hill Road
  • West 2nd Ave and Eugemar Drive
  • Whispering Pines Road and Nottingham Way
  • Whispering Pines Road and Dawson Road
  • 1600-block of Ken Garden Road
  • Whispering Pines Road and Kingstown Court
  • 1200-block of North Westover Boulevard 
  • 2500-block of Brookhaven Court
  • 1900-block of Mcintosh Road
  • 2700-block of Michael Road
  • 300-block of Edgewood Lane
  • 100-block of North Henson Drive
  • 2000-block of West Broad Avenue
  • 10th Avenue and Argonne Drive
  • 37000-block of Hidden Hill Court
  • Acker Drive and Kenworth Drive 
  • 2600-block of Cross Bow Court

Lee County:

  • Parts of Ledo Road

Traffic light outages:

  • Dawson Road and North Westover Boulevard 
  • Stuart Avenue and Dawson Road
  • Meredyth Drive and Dawson Road
  • Dawson Road and Westgate Drive
  • Turner Field Road and Clark Avenue
  • Rosebrier Avenue and East Oglethorpe Boulevard 
  • Gillionville and North Magnolia 
  • Liberty and Holly Drive
  • North Westover and Old Dawson Road
  • South Mock Road and East Oglethorpe Boulevard
  • 500 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard
  • Palmyra Road and 8th Avenue
  • Liberty Express and Moultrie Road
  • Fern Ridge and Greystone

