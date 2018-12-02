“Hurricane Michael Adopt-A-Child for Christmas” sponsors more than a thousand kids

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - More than a thousand kids from Hurricane Michael have been adopted thanks to people in Tift county. Organizer Jessica Lynn Pisciotta says Shannon Cooper started an initiative to sponsor kids that were displaced from Hurricane Michael.
They say the Panhandle families are still living in tents and abandoned hotels. If you remember a few weeks back we interviewed Pisciotta about their Hurricane Michael donations, and now they’ve helped people adopt 1,254 kids.
People from Georgia and all over the U.S. have stepped up to sponsor Christmas gifts, clothes, and socks to Florida Panhandle victims.
“People adopt and they send their own gifts to the address, but she goes through a process to just make sure that it’s gonna go where it’s supposed to go," said Pisciotta.
“We’re very blessed, we’re thankful to be blessed and I knew that what little extra we had of course could go to people in need,” said Catharine Pellegrino, Adopt-A-Child sponsor.
If you’d like to adopt-a-child you can call (253) 343-7690 or find the organizers on Facebook.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.