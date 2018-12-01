Tifton man charged with murder in infant son’s death

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - A Tifton man is being charged with murdering his two-week-old son.
According to our CNHI partners at the Tifton Gazette, doctors said the infant, Timothy Suggs, had injuries from shaken baby syndrome.
His father, Timothy Rugg, has been charged with murder in his son’s death, according to the Tifton Police Department.
The Tifton Gazette reported that police responded to a call on Nov. 5 on Ira Drive.
Officers found the baby unconscious, blue in color and not breathing. Officers did CPR.
The baby made it to the hospital in Macon. There, doctors determined his injuries were from shaken baby syndrome.
Multiple tests then showed no brain activity for several days.
The baby died six days after he was found by officers.
According to the Tift County Jail website, Rugg was still in jail Friday night and a judge ordered no bond for him.
Tifton police said the investigation is active and ongoing.
