Tift county wraps up early voting for runoff election

TIFT COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Early voting has wrapped up across South Georgia and now counties across the state are focusing their attention on the runoffs. Secretary of state and public service commissioner candidates had to have 51 percent of the votes and neither met the criteria. Officials report that voter turnout was steady for the last day of early voting in Tift county on Friday.
“It’s not as steady as it had been in our previous elections, but it’s been steady. They still have an interest in voting,” said Pat Wilson Robinson, Superintendent of elections, Tift county.
People voted in person at the board of elections Friday, but you go to your own precinct to vote Tuesday. The official runoff election day is Tuesday 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. and there’s no Saturday or Monday voting. People in Tifton say it’s important to get to the polls.
“I think it’s important to exercise your right to vote. It’s a given right," said Johnny Terrell, Tifton City Councilman, District 3. “A a lot of people have sacrificed, a lot of sacrifices have gone to ensure the right to vote,” said Terrell.
Tift county board of elections mailed out 464 absentee ballots, and got 72 back, with more to come during the weekend. Absentee ballots have to be in the office by 7 P.M. Tuesday. Election officials will be checking mail the entire day. Though it’s too late for 2018, you can register to vote next year online.
“You can go to our website, Tift county’s website, state of Georgia, SOS, and register or you can come in and you can register in person,” said Robinson.
Election officials report that the total number of voters for Friday is 542. The grand total for the week is 1,611. Military voters have until 5 P.M. next Friday, December 7th to get their absentee ballots in. Provisional voters have until next Friday at 5 P.M. to show their proof of I.D. If you don’t provide it, your vote will be rejected.
