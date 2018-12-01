5 South Georgia teams are Mercedes Benz bound

By John Barron | November 30, 2018 at 11:58 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 11:58 PM

SOUTH GEORGIA, GA (WALB) - South Georgia has been spoiled this season with 5 teams getting the chance to return with a state title.

All eyes are on the GHSA state finals in Mercedes Benz.

5 teams are headed to Atlanta for their chance at glory.

(7A)- DECEMBER 12th @ 8 p.m.: Colquittt County vs. Milton

(6A)- DECEMBER 11th @ 8 p.m.: Lee County vs. Northside, Warner robins

(5A)- DECEMBER 11th @ 4:30 p.m.: Bainbridge vs. Warner Robins

(A-Public)- DECEMBER 11th @ 10 a.m.: Irwin Co. vs. Clinch Co.

