5 South Georgia teams are Mercedes Benz bound

SOUTH GEORGIA, GA (WALB) - South Georgia has been spoiled this season with 5 teams getting the chance to return with a state title.
All eyes are on the GHSA state finals in Mercedes Benz.
5 teams are headed to Atlanta for their chance at glory.
(7A)- DECEMBER 12th @ 8 p.m.: Colquittt County vs. Milton
(6A)- DECEMBER 11th @ 8 p.m.: Lee County vs. Northside, Warner robins
(5A)- DECEMBER 11th @ 4:30 p.m.: Bainbridge vs. Warner Robins
(A-Public)- DECEMBER 11th @ 10 a.m.: Irwin Co. vs. Clinch Co.
