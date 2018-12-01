Several Mitchell Co. residents still without 100% power

MITCHELL CO., GA (WALB) - All residents in one South Georgia community are just a few days away from having 100 percent of their power restored, after Hurricane Michael came through nearly two months ago.
Mitchell County officials said it took two weeks just to give their consumers the bare minimum amount of power.
Mitchell County EMC crews are still working around the clock, seven days a week.
Director Tony Tucker said this has been a long process.
Not only is Mitchell EMC restoring its customers' power, it’s documenting damage and removing poles and power lines ruined by the storm.
Once crews finish reporting damage, they’ll collect the debris.
“We do intend to pick-up everything that belongs to us during that process and restore the right of ways and or people’s yards,” said Tucker.
However, Tucker said the process of removing debris could very well last until next year. So, he asks you to stay patient as they work to put the community back together
