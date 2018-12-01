Power outages in Mitchell Co. likely this winter

MITCHELL CO., GA (WALB) - Thousands of trees have been uprooted due to Hurricane Michael, causing widespread power outages.
Because of Hurricane Michael, officials in one South Georgia community said that additional power outages this winter are very likely.
Mitchell County officials are urging the community to be aware of loose limbs and trees leaning on power lines, as it could result in additional power outages this winter.
While Mitchell County Electric Membership Corporation crews hope Hurricane Michael knocked down all the dead trees ahead of winter, they said it doesn’t get rid of the threat of more power outages.
Mitchell County EMC Director Tony Tucker said they need your help to keep them informed.
“We would ask all of our consumers and motoring public as they’re driving down the road, if they see something that they think is dangerous, give us a call. We’re keeping notes," said Tucker.
Tucker said this will help them be aware of as many threats as possible. He said they’ll address each problem as quickly as they can.
However, he said it may be a slow process, so in the mean time, he asks the community to stay patient.
