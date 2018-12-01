Peppermint Pops concert happening Saturday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The annual Peppermint Pops concert is scheduled for Saturday, December 8.
On Friday, Joelle Fryman, the executive director of the Albany Symphony Orchestra, said that they have partnered with Toys for Tots this year.
Fryman asks that when coming to the concert you bring a new, unwrapped child’s gift. The Marines will be located out front of the Albany Municipal Auditorium.
This year there will be a matinee for children starting at 11 a.m. and an instrument petting zoo starting at 10 a.m.
The petting zoo is where children have the opportunity to touch and play with the instruments that they will see in the show.
The evening concert will begin at 7:30.
Fryman said this is a fun event everyone can come out and enjoy.
“We are going to be doing a selection from the ‘Polar Express.’ There is going to be a fun swing version of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ and of course we are going to have our sing along and you never know, Santa might make an appearance as well,” said Fryman.
Fryman said that you can buy tickets at the door before the concert.
